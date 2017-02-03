Ballinger Powerlifters compete in San Saba
Ballinger had their first powerlifting meet of the year February 2nd, 2017. Ballinger had sixteen total lifters, 10 on the boys side and 6 girls. There were several standout performances with Divad Briones (275#) and Adrian Pena (165#) with 2nd place meet finishes...read more
2nd Annual Community Resource Fair
Winters and Ballinger Head Start would like to invite all Elementary, JR High and High School parents along with local residents to the 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair. The resource fair will be in Winters at the school Special Events Center, 603 N Heights St...read more
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship applications are now available. There will be (3) $1000 scholarships awarded. Applications may be picked up at the local high school or the Texas Farm Bureau office located at 809 Hutchings Ave, Ballinger. Deadline is April 14,...read more
Ballinger LadyCats beat Sonora and Reagan County
Kinlee Bowman scored 19 points, helping Ballinger notch a 49-39 victory over Sonora on Tuesday. Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity sealed their victory in the fourth quarter on a two-pointer from Sydney Bowman. Ballinger came back forcibly in the final two quarters, after...read more
Veteran’s Corner 2-1-2017
I want to remind retirees who qualify for both Concurrent Retirement and Disability Pay (CRDP) and Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC) they can choose which compensation they prefer to receive during the CRDP/CRSC annual open season is open for the entire month...read more
Talpa Talk 2-01-17
Hello to All: Maureen says, “Grant, I’m sorry I missed your birthday. It was too dark, to many deer on the highway. I’ll see you soon, in the daytime. Brody, did you like your birthday present? Or was it Christmas? I enjoyed getting gift for you and Miley. ...read more
Talpa Talk 1-25-17
Hello to All: From Maureen: H.M. and Maureen skipped the birthday party for the great grandson last week because of the foul weather. Saturday night brought very strong winds with a lot of moving around of things in the yard. They enjoyed lunch at the D.Q. on Sunday...read more
College Signing Day: Clayton Hagey
On Wednesday, February 1st 2017, it became official. Clayton Hagey will be following in dad, Robert's, footsteps playing college football. Clayton spent his Senior season at Ballinger after spending the previous two in Brownwood playing for the Lions. After seeing...read more
Ballinger Fall Sports Banquet
Ballinger had their Fall Sports Banquet on Saturday and after a delicious catered meal from Beefmaster Steakhouse it was on to the awards presentations. Cross Country named Sydney Bowman as the most valuable runner of the year Damian Michalewicz was named as the...read more
BHS 2017 Coronation Results
Results for BHS Coronation 2017 that was held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the BHS Auditorium. The Emcee's for the night were Tyler Matschek, Damian Michalewicz, Donovan Luna, and Jacob Daniels. Miss BHS: Kenzie Arrott Mr. BHS: Reid Matschek Miss Congeniality: ...read more