BHS 2017 Coronation Results
Results for BHS Coronation 2017 that was held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the BHS Auditorium. The Emcee's for the night were Tyler Matschek, Damian Michalewicz, Donovan Luna, and Jacob Daniels. Miss BHS: Kenzie Arrott Mr. BHS: Reid Matschek Miss Congeniality: ...read more
Local family loses home in fire
Over the weekend, Ballinger ISD employees Tim and Angela Gau lost their home and all belongings in a fire. Ballinger ISD are asking for your support by giving prayers and any donations that you may be able to offer. You can go by any of the local banks, beginning...read more
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship applications are now available. There will be (3) $1000 scholarships awarded. Applications may be picked up at the local high school or the Texas Farm Bureau office located at 809 Hutchings Ave, Ballinger. Deadline is April 14,...read more
Bethel Community Church Christmas Eve Celebration
Everyone is invited to come and join a Christmas Eve celebration of the birth of Jesus on Dec. 24 at 6 pm with Bethel Community Church located 6 miles south on 83 and one mile east of FM 2406.read more
Ballinger LadyCats vs TLCA and Grape Creek
Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity Notch A Win Against Texas Leadership Charter Academy Bryla Perkins scored 14 points to bring Ballinger to a 72-28 victory over Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Tuesday. Following a 38-6 run, Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity was leading at the...read more
Bearcat Basketball vs TLCA and Grape Creek
Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Fall Short Against Texas Leadership Charter Academy Ballinger fell to Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Tuesday, 63-38, even with Chance Parker scoring 18 points. With 18 points in the third quarter, Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San...read more
Max’s Page “Surrounded by God”
Psalm 125:1-2 “Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endures forever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people both now and forevermore.” When David became king over Israel, he captured the...read more
Talpa Talk 1-18-17
Hello to All: Maureen is back! Maureen said they had dinner at Voss Baptist Church on Sunday. It’s a very enjoyable time when they all can get together and eat, talk and clean up afterwards. Even the cleaning up is fun when they do it together. They will be...read more
Veterans Corner 1-18-17
The Department of Veterans Affairs operates 135 national cemeteries and 33 soldiers’ lots in 40 states and Puerto Rico. More than 4 million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA’s national cemeteries. VA also provides funding to...read more
BHS 2017 Coronation Results
Results for BHS Coronation 2017 that was held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the BHS Auditorium. The Emcee's for the night were Tyler Matschek, Damian Michalewicz, Donovan Luna, and Jacob Daniels. Miss BHS: Kenzie Arrott Mr. BHS: Reid Matschek Miss Congeniality: ...read more
Federal Funds Advisory Council Meeting
"The public is invited to the Ballinger ISD Annual Federal Program Consultation Meeting on Thursday, January 26th at 12:10 PM in the Ballinger ISD Administration Board Room. The Local Advisory Council will be meeting to help evaluate the 2016-17 school year and plan...read more
Ballinger Junior High “A” Honor Roll
6th Grade A Honor Roll Maci Belk Cooper Binder Cayley Campbell Korey Cavazos Koda Cuellar Frank Delgado Mikaela Gonzalez Hannah Gunyon Jillian Halfmann Amara Harris Skyla Hostetter Bradley Howard Joshua Jones Bryson Klein Damien Knight Angie Lopez Addison Martin Monte...read more