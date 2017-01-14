Ballinger Bank
Nepal needs Knitters!

by Ballinger News | Jan 14, 2017 | Featured, Local, News

Local retired businessman Terry Mikeska will be making his 3rd trip and 33rd mission to Nepal March 2017. Since the April 2015 massive earthquake Mikeska has raised nearly $60,000 dollars through local donors, businesses and churches all of which goes directly to the...

