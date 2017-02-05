Ballinger again falls short against Wall and TLCA
Despite Chance Parker putting 24 points on the board, Ballinger lost to Wall 61-40. Wall (TX) grabbed the lead against Ballinger Bearcats Varsity on a two-pointer from Ryan Walling in the second period and held on. Wall solidified their lead in the third quarter,...read more
Rowena Vol. Fire Dept. Annual Fish Fry & Raffle
The Rowena Vol Fire Dept. will have it's annual fish fry Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at St. Joseph Parish Hall, Rowena. Serving will be from 11:00am-1:00pm. Dine inside or Drive-Thru available. $9.00 per plate. Raffle prizes include 1) Handmade Quilt, 2) Custom Made...read more
2nd Annual Community Resource Fair
Winters and Ballinger Head Start would like to invite all Elementary, JR High and High School parents along with local residents to the 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair. The resource fair will be in Winters at the school Special Events Center, 603 N Heights St...read more
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship applications are now available. There will be (3) $1000 scholarships awarded. Applications may be picked up at the local high school or the Texas Farm Bureau office located at 809 Hutchings Ave, Ballinger. Deadline is April 14,...read more
Ballinger Powerlifters compete in San Saba
Ballinger had their first powerlifting meet of the year February 2nd, 2017. Ballinger had sixteen total lifters, 10 on the boys side and 6 girls. There were several standout performances with Divad Briones (275#) and Adrian Pena (165#) with 2nd place meet finishes...read more
Veteran’s Corner 2-1-2017
I want to remind retirees who qualify for both Concurrent Retirement and Disability Pay (CRDP) and Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC) they can choose which compensation they prefer to receive during the CRDP/CRSC annual open season is open for the entire month...read more
Talpa Talk 2-01-17
Hello to All: Maureen says, “Grant, I’m sorry I missed your birthday. It was too dark, to many deer on the highway. I’ll see you soon, in the daytime. Brody, did you like your birthday present? Or was it Christmas? I enjoyed getting gift for you and Miley. ...read more
Talpa Talk 1-25-17
Hello to All: From Maureen: H.M. and Maureen skipped the birthday party for the great grandson last week because of the foul weather. Saturday night brought very strong winds with a lot of moving around of things in the yard. They enjoyed lunch at the D.Q. on Sunday...read more
CCEC Scholarship and Youth Tour Deadlines
Don't Miss These Scholarship Opportunities If you are a high school graduate of 2017 and are enrolled in a college, technical school, or university as a freshman, you may be eligible for CCEC’s scholarship. Application deadline for submission is June 30th, 2017. But...read more
BHS DECA DRIVE-THRU BBQ MEAL
Ballinger High School DECA is sponsoring a drive-thru BBQ meal on Sunday, February 12 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at St. Mary's Parish Hall. The proceeds will help with DECA state competition, starting up the school store, and other community service projects. The cost...read more
College Signing Day: Clayton Hagey
On Wednesday, February 1st 2017, it became official. Clayton Hagey will be following in dad, Robert's, footsteps playing college football. Clayton spent his Senior season at Ballinger after spending the previous two in Brownwood playing for the Lions. After seeing...read more