Ballinger Fall Sports Banquet
Ballinger had their Fall Sports Banquet on Saturday and after a delicious catered meal from Beefmaster Steakhouse it was on to the awards presentations. Cross Country named Sydney Bowman as the most valuable runner of the year Damian Michalewicz was named as the
AgriLife Extension sets ‘Last Chance’ CEU training Jan. 31 in San Angelo
By: Steve Byrns Writer: Steve Byrns, 325-653-4576, s-byrns@tamu.edu Contact: Josh Blanek, 325-659-6523, j-blanek@tamu.edu SAN ANGELO – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Tom Green County will offer their
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship applications are now available. There will be (3) $1000 scholarships awarded. Applications may be picked up at the local high school or the Texas Farm Bureau office located at 809 Hutchings Ave, Ballinger. Deadline is April 14,
Bethel Community Church Christmas Eve Celebration
Everyone is invited to come and join a Christmas Eve celebration of the birth of Jesus on Dec. 24 at 6 pm with Bethel Community Church located 6 miles south on 83 and one mile east of FM 2406.
Ballinger LadyCats beat Sonora and Reagan County
Kinlee Bowman scored 19 points, helping Ballinger notch a 49-39 victory over Sonora on Tuesday. Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity sealed their victory in the fourth quarter on a two-pointer from Sydney Bowman. Ballinger came back forcibly in the final two quarters, after
Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Defeat Grape Creek and Reagan County
Chance Parker scored 27 points to bring Ballinger to a 54-40 victory over Grape Creek on Friday. A 19-point second quarter helped Ballinger Bearcats Varsity to pull ahead early on the heels of a 9-2 run. By halftime, Ballinger Bearcats Varsity claimed a 30-17 lead.
Talpa Talk 2-01-17
Hello to All: Maureen says, "Grant, I'm sorry I missed your birthday. It was too dark, to many deer on the highway. I'll see you soon, in the daytime. Brody, did you like your birthday present? Or was it Christmas? I enjoyed getting gift for you and Miley.
Talpa Talk 1-25-17
Hello to All: From Maureen: H.M. and Maureen skipped the birthday party for the great grandson last week because of the foul weather. Saturday night brought very strong winds with a lot of moving around of things in the yard. They enjoyed lunch at the D.Q. on Sunday
Max’s Page “Surrounded by God”
Psalm 125:1-2 "Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endures forever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people both now and forevermore." When David became king over Israel, he captured the
BHS 2017 Coronation Results
Results for BHS Coronation 2017 that was held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the BHS Auditorium. The Emcee's for the night were Tyler Matschek, Damian Michalewicz, Donovan Luna, and Jacob Daniels. Miss BHS: Kenzie Arrott Mr. BHS: Reid Matschek Miss Congeniality:
Federal Funds Advisory Council Meeting
"The public is invited to the Ballinger ISD Annual Federal Program Consultation Meeting on Thursday, January 26th at 12:10 PM in the Ballinger ISD Administration Board Room. The Local Advisory Council will be meeting to help evaluate the 2016-17 school year and plan