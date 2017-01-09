Ballinger Junior High “A” Honor Roll
6th Grade A Honor Roll Maci Belk Cooper Binder Cayley Campbell Korey Cavazos Koda Cuellar Frank Delgado Mikaela Gonzalez Hannah Gunyon Jillian Halfmann Amara Harris Skyla Hostetter Bradley Howard Joshua Jones Bryson Klein Damien Knight Angie Lopez Addison Martin Monte...read more
Ballinger Junior High “AB” Honor Roll
6th Grade A-B Honor Roll Antonio Alvarez Tasha Bilbrey Cade Busenlehner Cayden Collier Caysen Collier Jay'Vion Dampeer Allison Ferguson Lynn Fuentes Landon Goetz Franchesca Gray Annelisse Hale Tucker Halfman John Havalak Brianna Herrera Vincent Hurt Gaven Jaynes Sydny...read more
Bethel Community Church Christmas Eve Celebration
Everyone is invited to come and join a Christmas Eve celebration of the birth of Jesus on Dec. 24 at 6 pm with Bethel Community Church located 6 miles south on 83 and one mile east of FM 2406.read more
December Moonlight Madness
Ballinger's Downtown Merchants Association has decided that last months Moonlight Madness went so well that they would like to do it again. With 100% agreement to participate the decision was an easy one. On Thursday, December the 15th all downtown shops will remain...read more
Ballinger LadyCats get district win over Sonora
Ballinger LadyCats have had a challenging non-district schedule. They have played all over west Texas to test their mettle against the best teams they could find. Coach Stacy Smalley has remained insistent that come district they would be a different team. In their...read more
Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Emerge Victorious Against Eden
Ballinger has had an up and down season until this point, but after an impressive victory over Abilene Christian they came home and handled business against Eden. Chance Parker scored 17 points to lead Ballinger in a 62-40 victory over Eden on Friday. At the end of a...read more
Talpa Talk 1-04-17
Hello To All: It has been a quiet week out here. The traffic on Hwy 67 was almost nonexistent. On New Years Eve I did hear some fireworks going off but it was more like 9:30 than midnight. I have not actually been up for the stroke of midnight on New Years...read more
Talpa Talk 12-28-16
Hello to All: It has been a quiet week out here. The cold did come and then we were blessed with a couple of warm days. I didn’t make the trip to Dallas. It was just too cold for me to have to get out and change a flat or something. I want to share...read more
Talpa Talk 12-19-16
Hello To All: Maureen: H.M.’s daughter came out on Friday and took us out to celebrate H.M.’s birthday. We enjoyed a dinner at Beefmasters. She spent the night so they had a good visits. They played a couple games of Skip-Bo. Too bad H.M. had to lose on...read more
Ballinger Elementary “AB” Honor Roll
1ST GRADE XANDER AGUILERA JACOB BUSENLEHNER CHRISTIAN CARNEY LAURYNN CLARK KASHIUS CUELLAR COLBY GOETZ COOPER HALFMANN JOSEPH HERRIDGE SHIRLEY HUSTON XAVIONNA JOHNSON MATTHEW JUAREZ ANDREA KNIGHT ANAM MALIK SYDNEY POINDEXTER TAYLER ROSE GRACIE ROSSER JUAN RUIZ...read more