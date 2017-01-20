Ballinger Youth Baseball registration underway
Ballinger Youth Baseball registration is underway. Forms may be picked up at the Treadmill or from any of the board members. Deadline for signups is Feb 8th. Ages 4-15 leagues include T-ball/15U. We are always looking for coaches, umpires and volunteers. Tryout dates...read more
Texas Senate Republican Caucus Hires First Ever Executive Director
AUSTIN – The Texas Senate Republican Caucus today announced the hiring of Rachel Dawson White for the position of Executive Director. Rachel is the former Chief of Staff for Heidi Cruz from Senator Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign and was unanimously selected by...read more
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship
Runnels County Farm Bureau Scholarship applications are now available. There will be (3) $1000 scholarships awarded. Applications may be picked up at the local high school or the Texas Farm Bureau office located at 809 Hutchings Ave, Ballinger. Deadline is April 14,...read more
Bethel Community Church Christmas Eve Celebration
Everyone is invited to come and join a Christmas Eve celebration of the birth of Jesus on Dec. 24 at 6 pm with Bethel Community Church located 6 miles south on 83 and one mile east of FM 2406.read more
Ballinger LadyCats get district win over Sonora
Ballinger LadyCats have had a challenging non-district schedule. They have played all over west Texas to test their mettle against the best teams they could find. Coach Stacy Smalley has remained insistent that come district they would be a different team. In their...read more
Max’s Page “Surrounded by God”
Psalm 125:1-2 “Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endures forever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people both now and forevermore.” When David became king over Israel, he captured the...read more
Talpa Talk 1-18-17
Hello to All: Maureen is back! Maureen said they had dinner at Voss Baptist Church on Sunday. It’s a very enjoyable time when they all can get together and eat, talk and clean up afterwards. Even the cleaning up is fun when they do it together. They will be...read more
Veterans Corner 1-18-17
The Department of Veterans Affairs operates 135 national cemeteries and 33 soldiers’ lots in 40 states and Puerto Rico. More than 4 million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA’s national cemeteries. VA also provides funding to...read more
Federal Funds Advisory Council Meeting
"The public is invited to the Ballinger ISD Annual Federal Program Consultation Meeting on Thursday, January 26th at 12:10 PM in the Ballinger ISD Administration Board Room. The Local Advisory Council will be meeting to help evaluate the 2016-17 school year and plan...read more
Ballinger Junior High “A” Honor Roll
6th Grade A Honor Roll Maci Belk Cooper Binder Cayley Campbell Korey Cavazos Koda Cuellar Frank Delgado Mikaela Gonzalez Hannah Gunyon Jillian Halfmann Amara Harris Skyla Hostetter Bradley Howard Joshua Jones Bryson Klein Damien Knight Angie Lopez Addison Martin Monte...read more
Ballinger Junior High “AB” Honor Roll
6th Grade A-B Honor Roll Antonio Alvarez Tasha Bilbrey Cade Busenlehner Cayden Collier Caysen Collier Jay'Vion Dampeer Allison Ferguson Lynn Fuentes Landon Goetz Franchesca Gray Annelisse Hale Tucker Halfman John Havalak Brianna Herrera Vincent Hurt Gaven Jaynes Sydny...read more