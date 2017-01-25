Local family loses home in fire

by Ballinger News | Jan 22, 2017 | Featured, Local, News

Over the weekend, Ballinger ISD employees Tim and Angela Gau lost their home and all belongings in a fire. Ballinger ISD are asking for your support by giving prayers and any donations that you may be able to offer. You can go by any of the local banks, beginning...

