Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Emerge Victorious Against Sundown
Ballinger emerged victorious 61-39 against Sundown on Tuesday on the strength of Chance Parker, who scored 19 points. A 23-2 run during the first quarter propelled Ballinger Bearcats Varsity to a 30-25 lead by halftime. Parker led Ballinger's offense with 19 points,
Ballinger Elementary UIL Results
Ballinger Elementary traveled to TLCA – San Angelo on December 12, 2016 to compete in the district UIL meet. Ballinger students competed against Wall, Sonora, Reagan County, Grape Creek, and TLCA. BES students scored 239.8 points. BES is very proud of all the
Bethel Community Church Christmas Eve Celebration
Everyone is invited to come and join a Christmas Eve celebration of the birth of Jesus on Dec. 24 at 6 pm with Bethel Community Church located 6 miles south on 83 and one mile east of FM 2406.
December Moonlight Madness
Ballinger's Downtown Merchants Association has decided that last months Moonlight Madness went so well that they would like to do it again. With 100% agreement to participate the decision was an easy one. On Thursday, December the 15th all downtown shops will remain
Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Notch A Win Against Clyde
Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Notch A Win Against Clyde (TX) Chance Parker's 21 points propelled Ballinger to a 60-56 victory over Clyde on Tuesday. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity grabbed the lead against Clyde (TX) on a two-pointer from Ty Sensabaugh in the second period
Talpa Talk 12-28-16
Hello to All: It has been a quiet week out here. The cold did come and then we were blessed with a couple of warm days. I didn't make the trip to Dallas. It was just too cold for me to have to get out and change a flat or something. I want to share
Talpa Talk 12-19-16
Hello To All: Maureen: H.M.'s daughter came out on Friday and took us out to celebrate H.M.'s birthday. We enjoyed a dinner at Beefmasters. She spent the night so they had a good visits. They played a couple games of Skip-Bo. Too bad H.M. had to lose on
Veteran’s Corner 12-20-2016
VA announced last week that it now provides eligibility determinations for interment in a VA National Cemetery prior to the time of need. Through the Pre-Need Determination of Eligibility Program, upon request, individuals can learn if they are eligible for burial or
Band Members Selected for JH All-District Band
Congratulations to our Bearcub Band members for hitting it out of the park at JH District Auditions. The band as a whole was in the top half of the rankings, with three members getting 1st Chair, and a total of twelve making this prestigious group. The
Ballinger Head Start Santa Letters
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a Minnie Mouse scooter, animal blocks and a baby doll. I can't wait for Christmas! Love, Cheyenne Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like some puzzles, a toy airplane and building blocks. Love, Jayden Dear Santa, For Christmas,