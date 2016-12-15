Eula Mae Adams Colmenero

(July 26, 1928 – December 13, 2016)

Eula Mae Adams Colmenero, 88, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born July 26, 1928 in Del Rio, Texas to Ulice J. G. and Mildred (Babb) Adams. Eula Mae nicknamed Julie, attended school in Marathon, TX. She married Pete Colmenero on April 3, 1959 in Sierra Blanca, TX. They were married for 30 years before his passing in 1989. Eula spent most of her life as a homemaker. She also worked as a librarian at the Marathon Library.

Eula is preceded in death by both parents, 1 brother Delbert H. Adams, her husband Pete Sr. and her son, Pete, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Mildred Ann Potter of Big Bend, Texas and Katherine Elizabeth Rainey of San Angelo, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Kent Potter of Terlingua, Texas, Kellye Potter of Ballinger Texas, Brandy Rainey-Amstel of Austin, Texas and Clint Rainey of San Angelo Texas; 2 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; 2 brothers, Apache Adams of Bronte, Texas and David Adams of Arlington, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.