Miles CTE Project of the Week



The Miles Career and Technical Education (CTE) Project of the Week is “Care Packages for the Military.” Freshman members of the Family and Community Services class, Jada Book, Emma Eschberger, Tycie Lange, Rachel Niehues, and Cambree Schwartz set their goal to remember the military. On Veterans Day, they provided note cards and asked the Miles student body to write notes to members of the active military. They also provided a box of plastic military soldiers and asked the Miles students to take one as a reminder to think about those serving or have served in the military. At the Miles Cobblestone Christmas, they had a bake sale to raise money to buy items for care packages to be sent with the notes to troops out of Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Projects in the Family and Consumer Science class are designed and carried out by the students.

Jada Book is the daughter of Bill and Eyrin Book. She is the girl representative for the freshman class and also serves as the volleyball and basketball manager. She is active in the Miles Methodist Youth group and is interested in attending Angelo State University to become a teacher or going to the Texas School of Cosmetology.

Emma Eschberger is the daughter of Trey and Janet Eschberger. She participates in volleyball and tennis and is active in the Harriett Baptist Church Youth. She is interested in careers dealing with children including coaching, teaching, nursing or becoming a doctor.

Tycie Lange is the daughter of Patrick Courtney Lange. She participates in softball, track, tennis, cross country, volleyball, and basketball. Outside of school, she plays select softball and is active at Harriett Baptist Church. She is interested in radiology and playing college softball.

Rachel Niehues is the daughter of Neal and June Niehues. She participates in 4-H, basketball, track, and stock shows. She is active at the St. Boniface Catholic Church and plans to attend college.

Cambree Schwartz is the daughter of Clyde and Amy Schwartz. She participates in FFA, 4-H, volleyball, basketball, tennis, track, and stock showing. She is also an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Her career interests include becoming a veterinarian, radiologist, or work in sports medicine.