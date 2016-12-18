Ballinger Bearcats Freshman Fall To Jim Ned

Despite Jon Guitierrez putting seven points on the board, Ballinger lost to Jim Ned 46-20.

Though Ballinger Bearcats Freshman finished strong, adding seven points in the final quarter, it wasn’t enough to turn things around.

Guitierrez led the charge for Ballinger’s offense, scoring seven points, with three points during the fourth period. He also contributed five rebounds and two steals.

Also contributing for Ballinger were DJ Cavazos (5 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal), Donovan Rivera (4 points, 4 rebounds), Chris Martinez (2 points, 1 rebound), and Cameron Poteet (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal).

Ballinger finished the game with 35 rebounds (12 offensive / 23 defensive) and seven steals.







