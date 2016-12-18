Ballinger Bearcats JV Fall Short Against Jim Ned

Although Davian Martinez put eight points on the scoreboard, Ballinger fell to Jim Ned 49-28. Jim Ned (Tuscola, TX) grabbed the lead against Ballinger Bearcats JV on a two-pointer from Indians in the second period and held on.

Ballinger fell behind fast after scoring a game-high 10 points during the first quarter, and trailed 15-14 by the half.

Davian Martinez was the front runner for Ballinger’s offense with eight points, including five during the fourth period. He also contributed three rebounds.

Also contributing for Ballinger were Jaedan Coy (7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal), Kaden Ottmers (5 points, 4 rebounds), Marques Belk (3 points, 12 rebounds), Cody Harral (3 points, 3 rebounds), and Jon Marcon (2 points, 1 rebound).

Ballinger finished the game with 31 rebounds (10 offensive / 21 defensive) and two steals.