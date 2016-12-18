Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Lose To Jim Ned

In spite of a solid performance from Deaundre Manley with 18 points, Ballinger fell to Jim Ned 59-44. Jim Ned (Tuscola, TX) grabbed the lead against Ballinger Bearcats Varsity on a three-pointer from Drew Harrell in the second period and held on.

In an aggressive showing, Ballinger racked up 21 fouls in total.

Manley was the front runner for Ballinger’s offense with 18 points, including 10 during the second period. He also contributed seven rebounds.

Chance Parker hit double digits, scoring 17 points for Ballinger (7-for-18). Also chipping in for Ballinger were Connor Kvapil (5 points, 2 rebounds), Marcus Toliver (2 points, 7 rebounds), and Kenyan Gonzales (2 points, 6 rebounds). Parker was a big defensive contributor as well, racking up 16 rebounds and one block.

Ballinger finished the game with 50 rebounds (25 offensive / 25 defensive), one block and one steal.