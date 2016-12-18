Mabel Gober Powell Arnold

(March 23, 1919 – December 17, 2016)

Mabel Gober Powell Arnold, 97, (formerly of Brownwood) passed away in Ballinger Texas on December 17, 2016

She was born March 23, 1919 in Brown County to Walter and Molly (Hardeman) Gober. She married T.J. Powell, July 3, 1942 in Holt, Texas. They were married eight years before his passing on April 19, 1951. Mabel worked for Montgomery Ward, as a service clerk, retired after twenty-five years. She was a lifelong member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Brownwood.

Mabel is preceded in death by her parents and husband; seven brothers and five sisters; a daughter, Joyce Wells and a son Dwaine Powell

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene McDaniel of Ballinger, TX; seven grandchildren, Lalanie King, Shaun McDaniel, Jennifer Guelzow, Joey Wells, Dawn Kovar, Monica Vega, Nathalie Frick; twenty two great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 -7 pm Monday, December 19, 2016 at Lange Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday at the Cowboy Cemetery in Placid, TX.