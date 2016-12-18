Otabel Caudle Clifton

(April 3, 1921 – December 17, 2016)

OtaBell was born April 3, 1921 in Ballinger, TX to Ted and Avis (Whitley) Caudle. She married Charles Preston Clifton on April 9, 1939 in San Angelo, Texas. They were married for forty-eight years before his passing on February 14, 1988. She worked at the family business, Acme Sheet Metal Co., as a bookkeeper and office manager for thirty-six years. She was an active member of the First Christian Church in Ballinger.

OtaBell is preceded in death by her parents, three of her four siblings, and her husband. She is survived by one sister, Jean Haupt of Palmer, Texas, and by her children, Bill Clifton and wife Carolyn of Ballinger, Wade Clifton and wife Elaine of Austin and Paint Rock, and Barbara Hejl and husband Bob of Blackwell, eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Lange Funeral Home Sunday evening from 6 to 8. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 19 at the First Christian Church in Ballinger with Lynn Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger.