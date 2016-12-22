Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Notch A Win Against Clyde (TX)

Chance Parker’s 21 points propelled Ballinger to a 60-56 victory over Clyde on Tuesday. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity grabbed the lead against Clyde (TX) on a two-pointer from Ty Sensabaugh in the second period and held on.

With a 30-28 lead at the half, Ballinger pulled ahead early in the game. Ballinger secured their lead in the final quarter, putting up 17 points. Both Ballinger and Clyde had physical games, with 26 and 21 personal fouls, respectively.

Parker found success all over the court for Ballinger, making 50% (8-for-16) of shots attempted while also sinking 71% (5-for-7) of free throws attempted.

Connor Kvapil tapped out at double digits, scoring 11 points for Ballinger (4-for-7). Also helping the effort for Ballinger were Marcus Toliver (8 points, 4 rebounds), Kenyan Gonzales (4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Deaundre Manley (4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals), Ty Sensabaugh (4 points, 1 rebound), Jason Elliott (3 points), Sebastian Delgado (3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal), and Jon Johnson (2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals).

Ballinger finished the game with 47 rebounds (15 offensive / 32 defensive), three blocks and 13 steals.