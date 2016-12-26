Talpa Talk 12-19-16

Hello To All:

Maureen:

H.M.’s daughter came out on Friday and took us out to celebrate H.M.’s birthday. We enjoyed a dinner at Beefmasters. She spent the night so they had a good visits. They played a couple games of Skip-Bo. Too bad H.M. had to lose on this birthday but he is a good sport.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

It has been a quite week out here. A bit cooler and some wind. Bring in some plants and cover the others. The Accuweather said it would be down in the teens for the next couple of nights.

I am planning a trip to Dallas for my 6 month check up. I don’t mind driving in the cold, but if it gets wet that is another story.

The 15th was my birthday and our anniversary date. Judy had an eye doctor appointment at 3:45pm so we thought, we will go for the eye doc appointment and then go out for dinner at a nice place and then take in a movie. The doctor ran us an hour late. So we drove past the restaurant we had in mind and it was too crowded. Then we went HEB and picked up a couple of things. My birthday dinner and our anniversary dinner ended up at What-a-burger. The girl got both of our orders wrong and that was more waiting. Finally , we were served what we ordered. It would be too long a wait to get in at the first of the next movie so we just trucked on back home.

I guess that Christmas will come. Just doesn’t feel right not having Darr’s Christmas Moose out front.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob