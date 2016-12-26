The First National Bank of Ballinger
Ballinger Bank

Talpa Talk 12-19-16

by | Dec 26, 2016 | Column, Talpa Talk

Talpa Talk 12-19-16

    Hello To All:

     

    Maureen:

    H.M.’s daughter came out on Friday and took us out to celebrate H.M.’s birthday.  We enjoyed a dinner at Beefmasters.  She spent the night so they had a good visits.  They played a couple games of Skip-Bo.  Too bad H.M. had to lose on this birthday but he is a good sport.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

     

    It has been a quite week out here.  A bit cooler and some wind.  Bring in some plants and cover the others.  The Accuweather said it would be down in the teens for the next couple of nights.

    I am planning a trip to Dallas for my 6 month check up.  I don’t mind driving in the cold, but if it gets wet that is another story.

    The 15th was my birthday and our anniversary date.  Judy had an eye doctor appointment at 3:45pm so we thought, we will go for the eye doc appointment and then go out for dinner at a nice place and then take in a movie.  The doctor ran us an hour late. So we drove past the restaurant we had in mind and it was too crowded.  Then we went HEB and picked up a couple of things.  My birthday dinner and our anniversary dinner ended up at What-a-burger.  The girl got both of our orders wrong  and that was more waiting.  Finally , we were served what we ordered.  It would be too long a wait to get in at the first of the next movie so we just trucked on back home.

    I guess that Christmas will come.  Just doesn’t feel right not having Darr’s Christmas Moose out front.

    So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

    Talpa Bob

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This