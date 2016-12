Ballinger Elementary UIL Results

Ballinger Elementary traveled to TLCA – San Angelo on December 12, 2016 to compete in the district UIL meet. Ballinger students competed against Wall, Sonora, Reagan County, Grape Creek, and TLCA. BES students scored 239.8 points. BES is very proud of all the students who participated. A special thank you to parents and staff that helped make UIL a huge success this year.

2nd grade:

Creative Writing:

Kynlee Palmer 5th

Zac Harrison

Ava Aguilera

Evan Cave

Storytelling:

Brody Wilde 3rd

Drew Arp

Davis Peterson

Deesa Drennan

Spelling:

Dylan Page 6th

Kynlee Palmer

Braylin Quiroga

Zayden Ochoa

Oral Reading:

Ava Aguilera 5th

Kyndal Rollwitz

Kyndall Weathers

Harlee Mikalik

Music Memory:

Hannah Cochran

Zayden Ochoa

Zac Harrison

Alana McDuffee

3rd grade:

Spelling:

Kristy Rangel

Marisol Lopez

Taryn Roberts

Kiara Mata

Music Memory: Music Memory Team:

Michael Mann 6th 3rd

Gavin Knight

Jayli Whitten

Riehanna Rivera

Storytelling:

Hanna Garvin 6th

Jeyton Herring

Caiden Villarreal

Oscar Herrera

Oral Reading:

Ashtyn Wilson 2nd

Eva Burrell

Nyomi Hernandez

Kiara Mata

Ready Writing:

Ali Goetz 3rd

Kristy Rangel

Marisol Lopez

Vicente Chavez

4th grade:

Spelling:

Elaine Zhuang 3rd

Nicole Maas

Aven Ochoa

Number Sense:

Charles Holder

Nishant Patel

Desiree Flores

Addison Stokes

Music Memory: Music Memory Team:

Elaine Zhuang 4th 3rd

Eracio Garza

Jaclynn Dankworth

Chess:

Desiree Flores 5th

Olivia Aguilera

Jaclynn Dankworth

Kylie Sivley

Art: Art Team:

Miriam Oden 3rd

Brady Clinton

Sarah McKillip

Nicole Maas

Oral Reading:

Jessa Battle

Alyssa Fowler

Aubryn Prieto

Ready Writing:

Kylie Sivley 5th

Ivery House

Jaylen Hernandez

Olivia Hoelscher

5th grade:

Music Memory:

Miguel Rangel 6th

Madison Nash

Listening:

Emma Harrison 2nd

Shane Haney

Nicolaas Holder

Kytlin Peterson

Number Sense:

Owen Duke

Evan Busenlehner

PJ Spahr

Ryan Hurt

Spelling:

Stephanie Rangel 3rd

Alexis Gonzales

Adrianna Roman

Hayden Conger

Social Studies:

Joshua Niavez 3rd

Aidan Slusher

Kytlin Peterson

Aurora Boetticher

Chess:

Evan Busenlehner 1st

Nicolaas Holder 2nd

Kyleigh Andrews

Trent Helms

Art: Art Team:

Megan Booher 1st 1st

Adriana Romen 4th

Jazlyn Maresch 6th

Keni Drennan

Dictionary:

Kendall Smith

Kyleigh Andrews

Sterling Benson

Emma Harrison

Oral Reading:

Julie Davenport 6th

Emma Harrison

Owen Duke

Alyee Harrell

Maps,Graphs,Charts:

Emma Rutledge 1st

Kyleigh Andrews 3rd

Megan Booher

Stephanie Rangel

Ready Writing:

Emma Harrison 2nd

Owen Duke 3rd

Ayden Escobar

Megan Booher