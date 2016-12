(November 27, 1928 – December 26, 2016)

Bernice Lange Gully, 88, of Rowena, Texas passed away Monday, December 26, 2016. She is survived by her children, Jerome Gully, Charles Gully, Leonard Gully, Stanley Gully and her siblings, Elaine Pelzel, Mae Dell Schaefer, and Andrew Lange. Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday at St. Joseph with burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

(full obit to follow)