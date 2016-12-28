Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Emerge Victorious Against Sundown

Ballinger emerged victorious 61-39 against Sundown on Tuesday on the strength of Chance Parker, who scored 19 points.

A 23-2 run during the first quarter propelled Ballinger Bearcats Varsity to a 30-25 lead by halftime.

Parker led Ballinger’s offense with 19 points, including 13 during the first period. He also contributed 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Two other players also scored in the double digits for Ballinger. Connor Kvapil had 14 points and Deaundre Manley put up 11 points. Also contributing for Ballinger were Kenyan Gonzales (6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals), Ty Sensabaugh (4 points, 8 rebounds), Diego Alvarado (4 points, 2 rebounds), and Sebastian Delgado (3 points).

Ballinger finished the game with 45 rebounds (23 offensive / 22 defensive), seven blocks and 14 steals.