After losing a thriller to Buena Vista Ballinger rallies to win consolation championship at Eula Tournament

Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Lose To Buena Vista

Although Chance Parker put 24 points on the scoreboard, Ballinger fell to Buena Vista 72-71. Buena Vista (Imperial, TX) clinched their lead in the fourth quarter on a two-pointer from E Evans.A halftime lead of 40-34 and a 25-point second quarter on the strength of an 11-2 run on was not enough for Ballinger Bearcats Varsity to overcome Buena Vista’s 38 points in the final two quarters of the game.Parker led Ballinger’s offense, going 9-for-21 (43%) from the field while also sinking 75% (6-for-8) of free throws attempted.Connor Kvapil put two three-pointers on the board and scored 10 points total. Three other players also added ten or more points for Ballinger. Marcus Toliver racked up 14 points and Diego Alvarado added 11 points. Also chipping in for Ballinger were Deaundre Manley (6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal), Kenyan Gonzales (2 points), Jason Elliott (2 points), and Ty Sensabaugh (2 points, 6 rebounds).Ballinger finished the game with 55 rebounds (18 offensive / 37 defensive), two blocks and one steal.

Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Defeat Seagraves

Chance Parker scored 36 points to lead Ballinger to a 73-65 victory over Seagraves on Wednesday. On a free throw from Marcus Toliver, Ballinger Bearcats Varsity clinched their win in the fourth quarter.Ballinger pulled ahead early on the strength of a 10-2 run, eventually claiming a 41-37 lead by halftime.Parker led Ballinger’s offense with 36 points, including 14 during the fourth period. He also contributed 13 rebounds and two blocks.Two other players also scored in the double digits for Ballinger. Ty Sensabaugh had 13 points and Connor Kvapil racked up 11 points. Also chipping in for Ballinger were Toliver (8 points, 10 rebounds), Jaeden Coy (2 points, 1 rebound), and Jason Elliott (2 points, 1 rebound).Ballinger finished the game with 40 rebounds (15 offensive / 25 defensive), four blocks and seven steals.

Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Win Versus Plains

Chance Parker scored 37 points to lead Ballinger to a 67-25 victory over Plains on Thursday. Putting up a 35-13 lead at the half, Ballinger Bearcats Varsity scored points early in the game. Ballinger cemented their lead in the third quarter, scoring 21 points. Parker led the charge for Ballinger’s offense, scoring 37 points, with 15 points during the first period. He also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals.Jason Elliott put two three-pointers on the board and scored six points total. Also chipping in for Ballinger were Connor Kvapil (7 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals), Diego Alvarado (5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), Ty Sensabaugh (4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal), Kenyan Gonzales (3 points, 2 rebounds), Deaundre Manley (3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), and Jaeden Coy (2 points, 3 rebounds).Ballinger finished the game with 43 rebounds (15 offensive / 28 defensive) and 11 steals.