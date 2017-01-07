Ballinger Bearcats JV Notch A Win Against Eden

Jaedan Coy’s 15 points propelled Ballinger to a 39-18 victory over Eden on Friday. Following a 13-1 run, Ballinger Bearcats JV commanded a 13-5 lead at the end of the first half. Ballinger cemented their lead in the third quarter, scoring 15 points. Coy had a great game from the field, making 43% (6-for-14) of shots attempted as well as 33% (3-for-9) of threes attempted. Also helping the effort for Ballinger were Davian Martinez (6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal), Kaden Ottmers (6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block), Cole Zentner (4 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks), Cody Harral (3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), Josh De Los Santos (3 points, 1 rebound), and Neo Gray (2 points, 2 rebounds). Ballinger finished the game with 40 rebounds (16 offensive / 24 defensive), three blocks and 10 steals.