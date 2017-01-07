Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Emerge Victorious Against Eden

Ballinger has had an up and down season until this point, but after an impressive victory over Abilene Christian they came home and handled business against Eden. Chance Parker scored 17 points to lead Ballinger in a 62-40 victory over Eden on Friday. At the end of a successful first half, Ballinger Bearcats Varsity led 30-18 on the strength of an 18-4 run. Ballinger locked in their lead in the final quarter, scoring 23 points. Parker sunk the most baskets during the first period, earning six points for Ballinger. Connor Kvapil (16 points), Deaundre Manley (11 points), and Jason Elliott (9 points) each sunk multiple three-pointers. Also contributing for Ballinger were Jon Johnson (6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block) and Diego Alvarado (3 points). Ballinger finished the game with 46 rebounds (16 offensive / 30 defensive), two blocks and 14 steals.