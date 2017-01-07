Ballinger LadyCats get district win over Sonora

Ballinger LadyCats have had a challenging non-district schedule. They have played all over west Texas to test their mettle against the best teams they could find. Coach Stacy Smalley has remained insistent that come district they would be a different team. In their district opener January 6th against Sonora, they did not disappoint in a 74-39 victory.

Ballinger would take a 9-7 lead on a 3-point shot by Kinley Gray and they would not look back from there. Sonora managed to keep the game close through the second quarter with the LadyCats up only 33-25. A 25-2 run in the 3rd quarter for Ballinger would essentially end the game with Ballinger up 58-27.

Playing mainly backups in the 4th quarter Ballinger continued to push their lead closing out the game on a 16-12 4th quarter.

After the game Coach Smalley, breathing a sigh of relief, said “The first one is always the toughest. But man did our post players show up today. We were aggressive and wanted to score every time we touched the ball. I’m very proud.”

In the post Kinlee Bowman (22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals) had one of her best games of the year and right with her was Bryla Perkins (19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals). In limited action Jessica Castleberry pitched in with 7 rebounds of her own and Lexus Gonzales had 4 points.

Another big contributor for Ballinger was Lauren Landers (15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals) and Sydney Bowman had 9 assists.

As far as district openers go this is as big as they come with Ballinger getting major contribution all over. Next on the schedule will be Reagan County on Tuesday January 10th at home followed by a road contest against Wall on Friday January 13th.