Roger H. Bryan

(May 8, 1932 – January 4, 2017)

Roger Bryan, 84, life-long and well-known resident of Norton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Roger was born May 8, 1932, in the Norton community to Harvie Alexander and Eunice (Wisenbaker) Bryan. He married Frances Burks July 5, 1958, and the couple raised their family and farmed in and around the Norton area. He was a faithful member of Ninth Street Church of Christ in Ballinger.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ira Lee Bryan, and a sister, Eleanor (“Jerry”) Dry.

Roger is survived by his wife, Frances of Norton; his children, Pam Thomason and husband, Dwight, of Midland, Tabitha Rachel of Abilene, and Sanford Roger Bryan of Austin. Also surviving are grandchildren, Bryan Helm, Brady Helm and wife Jamie, Tanner and Brandy Thomason, Cody, Jason, and Brandon Rachel; and great-grandchildren, Brody and Catherine Helm.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 6, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, at Ninth Street Church of Christ in Ballinger. Burial will follow in Norton Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Norton Lions Club, Norton Cemetery, or a favorite charity.