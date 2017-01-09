Ballinger Ag Booster Club Meeting

The Ballinger Ag Booster Club will meet on January 17th, at 6:30pm. The meeting will take place in the Ballinger ISD Ag Building. The Ag Booster Club serves as a support group to the Ballinger FFA Chapter and its teachers in their endeavors. It’s been created to encourage support and participation of students who are in FFA at Ballinger ISD. Any individuals interested in the continued success of Ballinger FFA and those wanting to encourage the development of leadership, character, scholarship and occupational pride are welcomed to attend.