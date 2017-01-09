Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.

Coleman County Electric Cooperative To Sponsor 2 Students on Trip to D.C.

High school students can win an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., June 7-16th, through your electric cooperative. Apply now!

The Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a youth leadership program sponsored by Coleman County Electric Cooperative and organized by Texas Electric Cooperatives and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. For more than 50 years, electric cooperatives across the state and nation have been sending young adults to the nation’s capital for an action-packed tour.

Highlights of the trip include meeting congressional leaders, visiting national monuments and historic sites, touring Smithsonian Institution museums, going on a boat cruise on the Potomac River, seeing a show at the Kennedy Center and rallying with more than 1,700 fellow students for a day of inspirational leadership speakers.

To win what has been called the trip of a lifetime, apply now for the CCEC contest. To apply, submit an application where you will then be judged independently in an interview through Coleman County Electric Cooperative.

Eligible entrants must:

• Be in 10th, 11th and 12th grade;

• Be a dependent of a CCEC member with permanent resident status in the co-op’s service area, or attend a school served by the co-op; and

• Submit an Application where you will then be judged in an interview over the questions provided in the application packet.

For more information about the Youth Tour, please visit CCEC’s website at www.colemanelectric.org where you will be directed to the application packet and other great information.

Applications must arrive at CCEC by February 15th, 2017.

YouthTour.org and TexasYouthTour.com are more great sites to find more information on this once in a lifetime trip.

Feel free to contact a Youth Tour Coordinator at 325-625-2128.

The deadline is February 15th, 2017. Apply now! If you win, you’ll have a flight to catch.