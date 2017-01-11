GT News Release

The Ballinger Elementary Gifted and Talented program is in the process of preparing for the next school year. In the Ballinger Independent School District, gifted students are those identified as having superior intellectual abilities, or potential for outstanding academic achievement. If you feel your child possesses these qualities, and you want to nominate him/her for the GT program, you may notify your child’s homeroom teacher or GT Coordinator, Christy Kvapil, at 325-365-3527 x3050; christy.kvapil@ballingerisd.net . Nominations must be requested on or before February 3, 2017.