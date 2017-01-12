TIM TEBOW EVENT

Abilene – The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is proud to announce a special

evening in Abilene with TIM TEBOW. Proceeds from this event will be used for

FCA Youth Sports Ministry.

The dinner event will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 6 pm at the

Teague Center on the Abilene Christian University Campus, 115 Teague Blvd.

Tebow is a two-time national champion, first round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Tebow played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets and currently co-hosts SEC Nation, a traveling pre–game show.

Tebow grew up the son of missionaries, and even after moving to Florida as a child, he returned to the Philippines as a teenager, to spread God’s word and do the Lord’s work, by serving the needy.

In 2010, his vision took shape in the Tim Tebow Foundation which helps make dreams come true for children with life–threatening illnesses, sponsoring Night to Shine, a nationwide prom for people with special needs, providing care for orphans in four countries and adoption aid grants for families who choose to adopt an international child with special needs.

Reserved seating tables of ten for this special evening are $1,000, while general admission tickets are $100 a seat. SEATING IS LIMITED. To make a reservation, please go to www.bigcountryfca.org to order online or for a table/ticket form

that you can mail in along with payment. Mail to: FCA Tebow Youth Sports Dinner, PO Box 6605, Abilene, TX 79608. Deadline for mail in orders must be postmarked by February 1. On-line ticket orders will be accepted thru February

7th. Call–in ticket order at 325–795–0020 for credit card payment will be handled

as time allows and tickets are still available.