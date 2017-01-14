Nepal needs Knitters!

Local retired businessman Terry Mikeska will be making his 3rd trip and 33rd mission to Nepal March 2017. Since the April 2015 massive earthquake Mikeska has raised nearly $60,000 dollars through local donors, businesses and churches all of which goes directly to the poor people. Last year some anonymous donors donated more than 40 knitted caps and these were taken to the poor children in the villages, I have never in my life seen such a smile and appreciation for such an item as these were distributed to the orphanages and village children, the different color and sizes made a perfect fit on every child. This March I will be leaving again as I feel it is my calling and wanted to reach out to the many woman (and men) that still do knitting to please knit a cap for a child. Due to the restrictions and cost of checked baggage on Etihad airlines I can only limit this to one large army duffle bag which will hold approximately 600 knitted caps. The second part of the mission is to provide the education and solar panels to the homes, schools and gathering areas so the children can have light to read their books and study, these projects cost $120.00 per home and the Terry Mikeska Foundation has received a $10,000.00 matching grant from anonymous Permian basin family. Due to weight limits no other items will be taken on this “Light of Nepal” mission other than the knitted caps which are very light in weight. Monetary Donations and Caps can be dropped off until Feb 25th at Peppercorn Grill located at 2715 Sherwoodway in San Angelo or tax deductible donations can be mailed to Terry Mikeska Foundation P.O. Box 61692 San Angelo, Texas 76906 or online at www.terrymikeskafoundation.org Lets start KNITTING!

http://www.terrymikeskafoundation.org/