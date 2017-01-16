(October 16, 1945-January 11, 2017)

Carolyn Ann (Huddleston) Crockett, 71, died in Houston, Texas on January 11, 2017 from a heart attack after long fight with cancer. She had been a resident of Houston, Texas for 40 years.

Carolyn was born in Ballinger, Texas on October 16, 1945. She was the only child of Ruth Wilkens Huddleston and O. L. (Doc) Huddleston of Ballinger, Texas. Carolyn graduated from Ballinger High School in 1964. In high school, she was a twirler, cheerleader, and valedictorian of her class. She received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from The University of Texas in 1970. Carolyn married Ron Crockett in Ballinger, Texas on June 6, 1970. She worked as a pharmacist in Corpus Christi, Texas, Denver, Colorado and Houston, Texas until 1978. After that, she followed her passion of showing dogs in obedience and conformation, collecting antiques, and working on their historic house and yard with her husband Ron. She was a breeder of Pomeranians and showed dogs professionally.

Carolyn was a petite woman, but she was known as someone with big hair, a big smile, a big attitude, and a willingness to share her knowledge about grooming and showing dogs. She loved Halloween and wished it lasted at least half of the year. Her little dogs were the focus of her life and much of the time the family life revolved around the dogs and dog shows.

Carolyn was a member of the Houston Kennel Club, Houston Japanese Chin Club, American Pomeranian Club and the Toy Club of Greater Houston.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Ron Crockett, brother-in-law, Col. William Crockett of Virginia, sister- in-law, Renate Crockett of Virginia, one nephew, David Fletcher of Texas, and nieces, Andrea Fletcher of Texas, Petra Todd and Cindy Connolly of Pennsylvania, and Sonja Lambert of Virginia, and several great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation on Friday, January 20, 2017 from six until nine o’clock in the evening at the Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston. A burial will take place at eleven o’clock in the morning on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Avenue in Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Second Chance Poms, Inc. in Lake Jackson, Texas, your local dog charity, or M. D. Anderson Cancer Center.