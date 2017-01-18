Waldine B. Luedtke

(April 6, 1919 – January 16, 2017)

Waldine Luedtke, 97, of Miles died January 16, 2017 at her home. She was born April 6, 1919 on the family farm at Lowake, Texas the first daughter of Ben H. and Annie Dusek Schlake early settlers of the Lowake area. She started school at the two room Schlake School in 1925, finished 9 grades at the new Lowake School, and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1937. Waldine graduated from San Angelo College in 1939 and married Henry Luedtke on July 3, 1941 in San Angelo. During World War II they lived in Elgin, Texas; Fort Smith, Arkansas; and Clarksville, Tennessee until Henry was deployed overseas and Waldine returned to San Angelo. In December 1947 they purchased a farm one mile southeast of Miles and she resided there until her passing. Waldine was baptized at the Zoar Evangelical Church in Rowena and was confirmed into the Trinity Lutheran Church in Miles in 1950. Most recently she attended the Zoar Community Church in Rowena. During her school years her favorite subject was geography which led to her love of travel. Waldine was fortunate in her lifetime to visit all 50 states, Europe, the Mediterranean, China, and Japan. She loved family history and genealogy and had conducted extensive research on both sides of her family resulting in a book for her grandchildren entitled “Mesquite Memories”. Waldine always expressed her amazement at the changes in the world she had seen in her lifetime. She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Annie Schlake, her husband Henry (August, 1985) and sisters Leona Mesecke and Cleo Kollmyer. She is survived by her son Larry of the home in Miles, her son Stanley and wife Kay of Robinson, and her two grandchildren Ross Luedtke of Austin and Sarah Luedtke also of Austin as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 18 at 2pm at the Rowena Protestant Cemetery conducted by Pastor Diane Eggemeyer under the direction of Lange Funeral Home. The family expresses their sincere thanks to Ballinger Home Health for their dedicated service the past few months and requests that memorial contributions be made to the Rowena Protestant Cemetery Association, Meals for the Elderly, or a favorite charity.