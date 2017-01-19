Federal Funds Advisory Council Meeting

“The public is invited to the Ballinger ISD Annual Federal Program Consultation Meeting on Thursday, January 26th at 12:10 PM in the Ballinger ISD Administration Board Room. The Local Advisory Council will be meeting to help evaluate the 2016-17 school year and plan and organize the federal programs /funds for 2017-18 school year. Programs include: Title I, A (Improving Basic Programs), Title I, C (Migrant), Title II,A (Teacher & Principal Training and Recruitment),Title III (Limited English Proficient) and Title VI,B (Rural and Low Income) as well as The Safe and Drug Free Schools Act. If you have any questions, please contact Caroline Toliver at 365-3588.”