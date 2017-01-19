Max’s Page “Surrounded by God”

Psalm 125:1-2 “Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endures forever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people both now and forevermore.”

When David became king over Israel, he captured the city of Jerusalem that was still occupied by enemies. He made this city the capital city during his reign. His son, Solomon brought more recognition to this city by building the Jehovah’s Temple inside its walls. There may have been more reasons than I know that David would select Jerusalem, but one reason was its location. The city was built upon mountains that surrounded it. With its walls and gates secured it was practically impregnable.

The Psalmist used Mount Zion, which is another name for Jerusalem, to illustrate the kind of defense God provides for His people who place their trust in Him. The Lord surrounds those who live by faith in Jehovah and in the promises He makes. I am sure that when this psalm was sung in the worship assemblies in Israel the people were reminded of their safety because God was surrounding them.

Although the city of Jerusalem does not hold the sacred place it did for Israel, and we are far removed from the day when the Psalmist wrote, we do live under the shelter that our Heavenly Father provides.

Max Pratt

P.S. Are you living by faith? Can you sing that the Lord surrounds you?

“Surround us, O Lord; we need to be in Your presence.”