(March 27, 1920 – January 17, 2017)

Mildred Mund Bigby, 96, of Ballinger passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in Midland.

She was born March 27, 1920 to Arthur and Gretchen (Coffeen) Mund in Fredericksburg, Texas, the oldest of eight children. After graduating Eldorado High School, Mildred attended and graduated from Texas State College for Women, which is now Texas Women’s University. Upon graduating college, she taught in Eldorado, Sonora, and Beeville. She met her future husband Oran Wesley Bigby of Ballinger, while visiting mutual friends Welta and Wallace Scruggs in El Paso. She married Oran on December 26, 1947 in Eldorado. They shared sixty-six years together before his passing on July 19, 2014. After Oran completed his degree at Texas A&M University in 1948, they lived on the Bigby Ranch. Together they raised registered Rambouillet sheep and Hereford cattle. Early in their marriage Mildred taught Home Economics at Ballinger High School. Upon the birth of their first daughter, she stayed home with her children until the youngest entered school. After which, she taught Home Economics at Talpa Centennial High School, and later resumed her former position at Ballinger. She was a home economics teacher at Ballinger High School for 34 years and retired in 1984.

Mildred was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Ballinger, where she held positions in all of the chairs, including Worthy Matron and Deputy Grand Matron. She was also a member of the Social Order of the Beauceant, Daughters of the Nile, Retired Teachers, and Extension Homemakers. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger, as well as, the UMW.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, her sisters, Alice Louise Mund, Barbara Estella Priest, and Ruth Bosse, her brother, Arthur J. “Sonny” Mund, Jr. and grandson, Alexander Benjamin Chambers.

Mildred is survived by her daughters, Mildred Ann Chambers and husband Don, Sylvia Jane Sebolt and husband Billy, all of Bulverde, and Nancy Faye Rhodes and husband Jim of Forsan. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Margaret Paige Haynes and husband Wade Allen, Ashlyn Bailey Chambers, Holly Brooke Sebolt, Elizabeth Leeann Rhodes, and Dakota Gray Chambers; her sisters, Norah Ann Jones of Georgetown, TX, Gretchen Beck of Round Rock, TX; her brother, Aaron Kumler Mund of Como, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, January 20 from 6:00-7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, January 21 at the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger with Bro. Darren Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Home Hospice and Parkview Nursing Home for the loving care that was given to Mildred.