Texas Senate Republican Caucus Hires First Ever Executive Director

AUSTIN – The Texas Senate Republican Caucus today announced the hiring of Rachel Dawson White for the position of Executive Director. Rachel is the former Chief of Staff for Heidi Cruz from Senator Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign and was unanimously selected by Caucus members for the position.

“The Senate Republican Caucus is an important public policy nexus as we are the majority party in the upper chamber of the largest ‘red’ state in the union,” said Chairman Bettencourt. “Rachel is uniquely qualified as the former Chief of Staff for Heidi Cruz as well as through her work with former Governor Rick Perry and the Republican Governors Association. If she can keep up with Heidi Cruz on a presidential campaign and with 30 Republican governors, she is perfect for a 20 member Republican senate caucus!”

Rachel Dawson White has previously worked for former Texas Governor Rick Perry as well as the Republican Governors Association. Due to the public policy role that the Texas Senate majority party can play in the largest Republican state in the United States, the Republican Senate Caucus has organized and expanded its activities to take on a more proactive role in shaping public policy in Texas. The Texas Senate Republican Caucus Executive Committee consists of Chairman Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), Vice-Chair Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe), and Treasurer Van Taylor (R-Plano).

“As the Vice-Chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and the former Chairman of the House Republican Caucus, I know how important a strong Executive Director is,” said Vice-Chair Brandon Creighton. “This is a first for the Senate Republican Caucus and I am confident that Rachel will prove to be a strong and effective leader as we work to pass a conservative agenda for the citizens of Texas.”

Caucus Treasurer Van Taylor added, “Heidi Cruz praised Rachel as talented and trustworthy with proven results exceeding expectations. I look forward to Rachel taking the helm as Executive Director of the Senate Republican Caucus and utilizing her ability to advance conservative solutions for Texas.”

Rachel is a graduate of the University of Florida and is recently married to Drew White, who is the former domestic policy advisor to Senator Ted Cruz and is currently a policy consultant for conservative causes.

“Following in the footsteps of Senator Cruz and Heidi, who met during the 2000 George W. Bush presidential campaign, we are happy to see history repeat itself and have Rachel, who met her husband on the Cruz presidential campaign, join tour team,” quipped Chairman Bettencourt quipped.

The Texas Senate Republican Caucus is organized to promote, protect and defend conservative Texas values. Twenty State Senators make up the Republican Caucus, serving constituencies from West Texas and the Big Country to East Texas, and from Houston and Dallas to Amarillo.