Ballinger LadyCats vs TLCA and Grape Creek

Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity Notch A Win Against Texas Leadership Charter Academy

Bryla Perkins scored 14 points to bring Ballinger to a 72-28 victory over Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Tuesday. Following a 38-6 run, Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity was leading at the half at 40-10.Ballinger played physical during the entire game, racking up 21 fouls. Perkins was strong from the field for Ballinger, making 67% (6-for-9) of shots attempted. Kinlee Bowman hit double digits, scoring 11 points for Ballinger (4-for-10). Sydney Bowman (14 points) and Lauren Landers (8 points) each sunk multiple three-pointers. Also contributing for Ballinger were Lexus Gonzales (8 points, 3 rebounds), Kinley Gray (7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Brenda Martinez (6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals), and Kenzie Sanchez (4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals). Ballinger finished the game with 48 rebounds (21 offensive / 27 defensive) and 11 steals.

Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity Notch A Win Against Grape Creek

Ballinger emerged victorious 62-42 against Grape Creek on Friday on the strength of Kenzie Sanchez, who scored 14 points. At the end of a successful first half, Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity led 33-23 on the strength of a 19-3 run. Sanchez was the front runner for Ballinger’s offense with 14 points, including eight during the third period. She also contributed three rebounds. Two other players also racked up double digit scores for Ballinger. Bryla Perkins put up 11 points and Sydney Bowman added 10 points. Also chipping in for Ballinger were Kinlee Bowman (9 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal), Brenda Martinez (7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal), Lauren Landers (5 points, 2 rebounds), Haley Matschek (3 points, 1 rebound, 5 steals), and Jessica Castleberry (2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals). Ballinger finished the game with 44 rebounds (24 offensive / 20 defensive) and 13 steals.