Bearcat Basketball vs TLCA and Grape Creek

Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Fall Short Against Texas Leadership Charter Academy

Ballinger fell to Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Tuesday, 63-38, even with Chance Parker scoring 18 points. With 18 points in the third quarter, Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) added to their existing lead. Parker found success all over the court for Ballinger Bearcats Varsity, making 38% (5-for-13) of shots attempted while also sinking 70% (7-for-10) of free throws attempted. Also chipping in for Ballinger were Connor Kvapil (7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks), Marcus Toliver (4 points, 10 rebounds), Jaeden Coy (3 points, 2 rebounds), and Diego Alvarado (2 points, 2 rebounds). Ballinger finished the game with 38 rebounds (15 offensive / 23 defensive), three blocks and four steals.

Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Defeat Grape Creek

Chance Parker scored 27 points to bring Ballinger to a 54-40 victory over Grape Creek on Friday. A 19-point second quarter helped Ballinger Bearcats Varsity to pull ahead early on the heels of a 9-2 run. By halftime, Ballinger Bearcats Varsity claimed a 30-17 lead. With 23 total fouls, Ballinger played an aggressive game. Parker led the charge for Ballinger’s offense, scoring 27 points, with eight points during the third period. He also contributed 17 rebounds and one steal. Also helping the effort for Ballinger were Connor Kvapil (9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block), Marcus Toliver (7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks), Jaeden Coy (3 points), Deaundre Manley (3 points, 3 rebounds), and Jason Elliott (3 points, 1 rebound). Ballinger finished the game with 43 rebounds (13 offensive / 30 defensive), six blocks and 12 steals.

Ballinger Bearcats JV Fall Short Against Texas Leadership Charter Academy

Ballinger fell to Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Tuesday, 51-41, even with Davian D Martinez scoring 17 points. With eight points in the third quarter, Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) added to their existing lead. D Martinez led Ballinger Bearcats JV’s offense, going 5-for-9 (56%) from the field while also sinking 83% (5-for-6) of free throws attempted. Kaden Ottmers tapped out at double digits, scoring 12 points for Ballinger (5-for-13). Also chipping in for Ballinger were Neo Gray (5 points, 1 rebound), Jon Marcon (4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal), and Cole Zentner (3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal). Ottmers was a big defensive contributor as well, racking up eight rebounds and two steals. Ballinger finished the game with 27 rebounds (9 offensive / 18 defensive) and six steals.

Ballinger Bearcats JV Beat Grape Creek

Ballinger JV emerged victorious 55-36 against Grape Creek on Friday on the strength of Kaden Ottmers, who scored 10 points. Ballinger Bearcats JV grabbed the lead against Grape Creek (San Angelo, TX) on a two-pointer from Dj Cavazos in the second period and held on. Ballinger wrapped up the half at 33-24 on the strength of a 12-3 run. Ottmers led the charge for Ballinger’s offense, scoring 10 points, with eight points during the fourth period. He also contributed six rebounds and two steals. Cody Harral notched two three-pointers and scored six points total. Also helping the effort for Ballinger were Cavazos (8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal), Davian D Martinez (8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal), Neo Gray (6 points, 3 rebounds), Garret Zertuche (5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Cole Zentner (5 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals), Jon Marcon (5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals), and Fernando Falcon (2 points, 2 rebounds). Harral was a big defensive contributor as well, racking up seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Ballinger finished the game with 38 rebounds (18 offensive / 20 defensive), two blocks and 14 steals.