AnneMarie Bennage, DDS
1st Community Federal Credit Union

Local family loses home in fire

by | Jan 22, 2017 | Featured, Local, News

Local family loses home in fire

    Over the weekend, Ballinger ISD employees Tim and Angela Gau lost their home and all belongings in a fire. Ballinger ISD are asking for your support by giving prayers and any donations that you may be able to offer.

    You can go by any of the local banks, beginning Monday, and make a monetary donation. There is also a selection of home goods and clothing items at Walmart in Ballinger. Any donations that you would like to drop off can be left at the home of Jeff Butts, Caroline Toliver, Dale Halfmann or left at the school administration office next week.

    Thanks for your help.

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This