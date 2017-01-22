Local family loses home in fire

Over the weekend, Ballinger ISD employees Tim and Angela Gau lost their home and all belongings in a fire. Ballinger ISD are asking for your support by giving prayers and any donations that you may be able to offer.

You can go by any of the local banks, beginning Monday, and make a monetary donation. There is also a selection of home goods and clothing items at Walmart in Ballinger. Any donations that you would like to drop off can be left at the home of Jeff Butts, Caroline Toliver, Dale Halfmann or left at the school administration office next week.

Thanks for your help.