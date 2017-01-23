Book Signing Jan 27 and 28 at Curiosities

Lifelong police officer and local author, Sgt. Dave Caudle, will conduct a book signing on Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, at Curiosities (719 Hutchings, Ballinger). Sgt. Caudle’s book, “A Policeman’s Perspective: Sometimes There’s No Other Option,” not only contains stories from his career, but also has an important message for the public about what is happening in law enforcement today. Dave will be signing books from noon to 5:30 pm on Friday and from noon to 4:00 pm on Saturday.