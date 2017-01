WINDBREAK TREE ORDER DEADLINE-FEBRUARY 1

Seedlings to create windbreaks, produced by the Texas Forest Service West Texas Nursery in Idalou, are now available for order through the Runnels Soil and Water Conservation District. Stock is limited and landowners are encouraged to order trees as soon as possible.

Deadline to order trees is Wednesday, February 1. Please call the Natural Resources Conservation Service office at 325-365-3415 ext. 3 or come by 2000 Hutchings Avenue in Ballinger.