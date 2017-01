BHS 2017 Coronation Results

Results for BHS Coronation 2017 that was held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the BHS Auditorium. The Emcee’s for the night were Tyler Matschek, Damian Michalewicz, Donovan Luna, and Jacob Daniels.

Miss BHS: Kenzie Arrott Mr. BHS: Reid Matschek Miss Congeniality: Jayden Hughes Mr. Congeniality: Ian Conrad Miss Howdy: Ashley Likes Mr. Howdy: Jacob Shannon Best Sense of Humor Girl: Adrianna Aviles Best Sense of Humor Boy: Jacob Daniels Most Athletic Girl: Hannah Huston Most Athletic Boy: Damian Michalewicz Most Likely to Succeed Girl: Kaci O’Bryant Most Likely to Succeed Boy: Aaron Lara Best Student Leader Girl: Emily Biscoe Best Student Leader Boy: Raven Parra Most Beautiful: Dakota Boone Most Handsome: Tyler Matschek Most School Spirit Girl: Rachel Medrano Most School Spirit Boy: Connor Kvapil Most Dependable Girl: Hunter Cassaday Most Dependable Boy: Matthew Denier Most Talented Girl: Brittany Brzymialkiewicz Most Talented Boy: Zakk Ottmers Most Intellectual Girl: Helen Brown Most Intellectual Boy: Cole Cave Freshman Class Favorite Girl: Kaitlyn Guillen Freshman Class Favorite Boy: TIE Nate Gallant & Garrett Zertuche Sophomore Class Favorite Girl: Hailey Matschek Sophomore Class Favorite Boy: Cody Harral Junior Class Favorite Girl: Kinley Gray Junior Class Favorite Boy: David McKinnon Senior Class Favorite Girl: Kenzie Arrott Senior Class Favorite Boy: Reid Matschek