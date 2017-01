Vet Center Mobile Van in Ballinger-The Runnels County Service Office has scheduled the VA Vet Center Mobile Outreach Van to be in Ballinger on Friday, February 10th from 10am to 1pm. They will set up services in front of the Veterans Service Office on Strong Avenue. The Vet Center provides many services to veterans and their families including readjustment counseling, military sexual trauma counseling and bereavement counseling. Everyone is invited to come down and talk with the counselors.