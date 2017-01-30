AgriLife Extension sets ‘Last Chance’ CEU training Jan. 31 in San Angelo

By: Steve Byrns

SAN ANGELO – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Tom Green County will offer their annual “Last Chance” Continuing Education Unit Course from 12:30-6 p.m. Jan. 31at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center located north of San Angelo on U.S. Highway 87.

Five Texas Department of Agriculture credits will be available; one in the integrated pest management category, two general, one laws and regulations, and one drift minimization.

“This has become an annual event for us and follows a similar format each year,” said Josh Blanek, AgriLife Extension agent in Tom Green County. “It’s called the last chance course because it’s the last time our office will offer Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units before this year’s Feb. 28 deadline.”

Blanek said all Texas Department of Agriculture private applicator license holders are required to earn 15 continuing education units in specific categories over the five-year period the license is valid. Commercial and noncommercial applicators are required to earn five units yearly. Older licenses renew at the end of February, though more recently issued licenses renew on the anniversary of the date they were originally issued.

“We will have some interesting presentations this year,” Blanek said.

Topics and speakers will include:

– Integrated Pest Management Strategies to Protect Yourself from Mosquitoes and the Zika Virus, and Weed and Brush Herbicide Update and General Recommendations, Blanek.

– Fruit and Pecan Tree Management, Allison Watkins, AgriLife Extension horticulturist in Tom Green County.

– Drift Minimization and Equipment Calibration, Dr. Billy Warrick, retired AgriLife Extension agronomist, San Angelo.

– Pesticide Laws and Regulations, Cory Pence, Texas Department of Agriculture representative, San Angelo.

Individual registration is $25 due upon arrival. For more information and to RSVP so an accurate training materials count can be made, call the AgriLife Extension office in Tom Green County at 325-659-6523. More details can also be found at: http://tomgreen.agrilife.org/.