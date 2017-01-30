Ballinger Bearcats Varsity Defeat Grape Creek and Reagan County

Chance Parker scored 27 points to bring Ballinger to a 54-40 victory over Grape Creek on Friday. A 19-point second quarter helped Ballinger Bearcats Varsity to pull ahead early on the heels of a 9-2 run. By halftime, Ballinger Bearcats Varsity claimed a 30-17 lead. With 23 total fouls, Ballinger played an aggressive game. Parker led the charge for Ballinger’s offense, scoring 27 points, with eight points during the third period. He also contributed 17 rebounds and one steal. Also helping the effort for Ballinger were Connor Kvapil (9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block), Marcus Toliver (7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks), Jaeden Coy (3 points), Deaundre Manley (3 points, 3 rebounds), and Jason Elliott (3 points, 1 rebound). Ballinger finished the game with 43 rebounds (13 offensive / 30 defensive), six blocks and 12 steals.

Jaeden Coy scored 21 points to lead Ballinger to a 50-47 victory over Reagan County on Friday. On a free throw from Kenyan Gonzales, Ballinger Bearcats Varsity clinched their win in the fourth quarter. Ballinger came back with a vengeance in the final two quarters, after being behind early in the game, trailing 23-18 at the half. Ballinger solidified their lead with a late-game surge, scoring a game-high 18 points in the final quarter on the strength of a 17-6 run.Ballinger played an aggressive game, racking up 26 fouls during play. Coy led the charge for Ballinger’s offense, scoring 21 points, with nine points during the second period. He also contributed two rebounds and one steal. Chance Parker achieved double digits, scoring 15 points for Ballinger (5-for-12). Also chipping in for Ballinger were Connor Kvapil (6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks), Marcus Toliver (4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block), and Gonzales (4 points, 2 rebounds). Parker was a big defensive contributor as well, racking up 19 rebounds, two steals and 10 blocks. Ballinger finished the game with 41 rebounds (12 offensive / 29 defensive), 17 blocks and nine steals.

The Bearcats are currently on a 3 game winning streak and are playing some of their best basketball of the season after falling in district to Wall and TLCA. They will look to avenge both losses this week as they take in Wall at home on Tuesday and are on the road at TLCA Friday night.

Chance Parker, with his big triple-double game against Reagan County, continues to impress. MaxPreps has Chance 3rd in the nation in number of double-double games and fifth in Texas for rebounds per game.