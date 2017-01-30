Ballinger Fall Sports Banquet

Ballinger had their Fall Sports Banquet on Saturday and after a delicious catered meal from Beefmaster Steakhouse it was on to the awards presentations.

Cross Country named Sydney Bowman as the most valuable runner of the year

Damian Michalewicz was named as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Ian Conrad was named as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Reid Matschek was named as the Most Valuable Player.

Jacob Daniels was named as the Michael J. Thornhill Memorial Player.

Congratulations to all the awardees.