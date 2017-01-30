Ballinger LadyCats beat Sonora and Reagan County

Kinlee Bowman scored 19 points, helping Ballinger notch a 49-39 victory over Sonora on Tuesday. Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity sealed their victory in the fourth quarter on a two-pointer from Sydney Bowman. Ballinger came back forcibly in the final two quarters, after being behind early in the game, trailing 26-20 at the half. With 17 points in the fourth quarter, Ballinger solidified their lead. Bowman led the charge for Ballinger’s offense, scoring 19 points, with eight points during the first period. She also contributed 18 rebounds and one steal. Also contributing for Ballinger were Bowman (9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal), Bryla Perkins (6 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal), Brenda Martinez (5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), Jessica Castleberry (4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal), and Lauren Landers (3 points, 3 rebounds). Ballinger finished the game with 54 rebounds (26 offensive / 28 defensive) and eight steals.

Ballinger were victorious against Reagan County 50-29 on Friday with the help of Brenda Martinez, who scored 17 points. Following a 25-4 run, Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity commanded a 25-6 lead at the end of the first half. Ballinger had a late in the game scoring blast, sinking a game-high 16 points in the third quarter on the strength of a 9-0 run. Martinez led the charge for Ballinger’s offense, scoring 17 points, with six points during the second period. She also contributed six rebounds and three steals. Lauren Landers hit two three-pointers and scored eight points total. Kinlee Bowman tapped out at double digits, scoring 14 points for Ballinger (6-for-13). Also helping the effort for Ballinger were Sydney Bowman (6 points, 1 rebound, 1 block), Haley Matschek (3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), and Jessica Castleberry (2 points, 1 rebound).Bowman was a big defensive contributor as well, racking up 13 rebounds and two steals. Ballinger finished the game with 34 rebounds (17 offensive / 17 defensive), one block and eight steals.

Ballinger has done what they needed to do last week to take a stranglehold on 2nd place with a chance at payback against Wall this week. The LadyCats are looking at a potentially very favorable playoff seed if their current level of play continues through the season. After Wall they will take on TLCA and Sonora in rematches in contests where they were the victors by large margins.