Elwood Edwin Brown, Jr.

Elwood E. Brown, age 93, of Ballinger, Texas, one of the last of the Greatest Generation, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017, at his residence.

He was born December 5, 1923, in Dallas, Texas, to Elwood and Elizabeth Brown. In 1944, he joined the Army and was shipped to the Pacific Theater during WWII. When he returned home, he married Becky (Beckenholdt) Brown and moved out to west Texas in a 1936 Ford where the two of them farmed, ranched, and raised four children.

Elwood was an inventor who loved working in his shop. He made everything from the ultimate mousetrap to intricate locks. He was also known for his “Hunters Breakfasts,” primarily hot biscuits, cream gravy, steak, potatoes, and scrambled eggs. Many people enjoyed his hospitality, including a knight and a felon.

He was preceded in death by his wife and traveling companion of 64 years, Becky Brown, and his son, Ed Brown.

Elwood is survived by his daughters, Susan Mansell and husband Chauncey, Linda Duggan and husband Dale all of Ballinger, and son, Roy Brown and wife Kathleen of Winters. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Brandy Jo Underwood, Genie Salcido, Amy Mansell Patterson, Brandon Mansell, Ben Brown, Andrew Brown, Will Duggan, and Katy Duggan Grimes, plus twelve great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 29, at 2:00 pm at the Crews Cemetery in Crews. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

A special thanks to his caregivers of the last five years, especially Kathleen Brown and Brandon Mansell.

Memorials may be made to Ballinger Home Health and Hospice, the Gus Pruser Agricultural Exhibit at the Z. I. Hale Museum in Winters, Lighthouse for the Blind, or the Carnegie Library.