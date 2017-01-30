Lee Edward Blake, Jr., 92, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017, at Angelo Community Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.

He was born January 13, 1925 to Lee Edward and Donnie Ila (Allen) Blake in Fisher County, Texas. After graduating from Sweetwater High School in 1943, he joined the military and retired with honors after 23 years of service to his country. Lee married Iris Montana Rocha, on February 24, 1979, in San Marcus, Texas, and they shared thirty seven years together. He worked for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier for 19 years. Lee was a member of the Seventh Street Baptist Church in Ballinger.

Lee had a remarkable military career, serving in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946 as Yeoman Second Class aboard the USS Freemont, YMS-123 Minesweeper, and later as an Air Force Tech Sergeant. To commemorate his outstanding service, Lee was honored in a dedication ceremony at the Admiral Nimitz Museum (National Museum of the Pacific War) in Fredericksburg in 2015. As a descendant of Henry Blake who fought with the Alabama Infantry in the War Between the States, Lee was also awarded the Cross of Military Service by the Daughters of the Confederacy during that same ceremony.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Lee is survived by his wife, Iris of Ballinger; his children, David Lee Blake (Alice), Kathy Blake Matros (Marty), Exene Blake Hanley (Bill), Charles Blake, David Blake (Sheila), Donna Blake, Daniel Blake (Barbara), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, January 29, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 30, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Ballinger Evergreen Cemetery.