(April 16, 1925 – January 29, 2017)

Margaret “Margie” E. Jacob, 91, formerly of Winters, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born April 16, 1925, to Andrew and Louise (Blaschke) Michalewicz in Lott, Texas. After high school, Margie married Water H. Jacob on August 5, 1947, in Olfen, Texas. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being able to be home with their four daughters. Margie was formerly a member of the Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Winters and has been a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Ballinger for the past eight years. She was a member of the Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters, and the Crews Domino Club. She also volunteered her time with Meals on Wheels.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Engler and husband, Jerry, of Winters, Brenda Jacob of San Angelo, Beverly VanZandt of Crews, and Carol Kozelsky and husband, Mike, of Winters; her grandchildren, Jodi Busenlehner, Justin Busenlehner and wife, Fallen, of Ballinger, Bryce Busenlehner of Knoxville, Tennessee, Corey VanZandt of Crews, Brad VanZandt and wife, Scarlett, of San Angelo, Kathryn Johnson and husband, Reed, of Frederick, Maryland, Scott Kozelsky of Abilene, and Jeanna Caurnoyer and husband, Mark, of Houston; and ten great-grandchildren.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 31, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger with visitation following at 7:00 pm in the church parlor. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Hugh Wade, Fr. Yesu, and Deacon David Workman officiating. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Winters.

Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Winters, St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger, or a favorite charity.