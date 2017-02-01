Miles CTE Project of the Week

The Miles Career and Technical Education (CTE) Project of the Week is “Priceless.” This project is about teens developing a positive self-image and realizing that they are priceless. The activities for this project included sticky notes put on the walls of restrooms with positive reinforcers written on them, two music videos with self-image as the theme presented and discussed in Family and Consumer Science classes, and a photo booth where students took selfies and posted them on Instagram at #milesfccla#priceless. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members responsible for this worthwhile project are Mirella Ornellas, Tori Redman and Nicole Rouse. As members of FCCLA, they will enter their project in the Spotlight on Projects competition at the Region II FCCLA Meeting this week.

Mirella Ornelas is the daughter of Juan and Annel Ornelas. She is a junior and a member of FCCLA and participates in band and the St. Thomas Youth Group. She hopes to pursue a career as a forensic toxicologist.

Tori Redman is the daughter of Sherry and Rick Redman. She is a senior and as a member of FCCLA, she has served the chapter as President and is currently serving as Vice-President of Membership and Secretary. Tori is also a member of the Miles High School band. She plans to attend college to attain a degree in education or ministry/theology.

Nicole Rouse is the daughter of Jamie and Janna Rouse. She is a sophomore and a member of FCCLA. She participates in band, One-Act play, UIL poetry and vocal solo. She plans to go to Angelo State University and major in computer science and game design in hopes of starting her own company.