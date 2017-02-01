The Miles Business Professionals of America Compete

Pictured: Taylor Allen, Kelton Book, Marial Kalina, Alisea Meza, Clay Hudson, Kolton Looka, Cassidy Rathmell, Mikaela Crocker, Marc Garcia, and Niko Redman

The Miles Business Professionals of America (BPA) competed on January 27 at the regional meet at UTPB, in Odessa. All ten members placed and are advancing to state. Team and individual awards were:

Placing 1st are:

Clay Hudson, Marial Kalina, Alisea Meza, and Cassidy Rathmell in Administrative Support Team

Kolton Looka in Database Applications

Mikaela Crocker in Desktop Publishing

Marial Kalina in Spreadsheet Applications

Marc Garcia in Human Resource Management

Kelton Book Fundamentals of Web Design

Niko Redman in PC Servicing & Troubleshooting

Placing 2nd:

Clay Hudson in Advanced Word Processing

Placing 3rd are:

Taylor Allen, Mikaela Crocker, and Kolton Looka in Economic Research Team

Cassidy Rathmell in Fundamental Word Processing

Alisea Meza in Medical Office Procedures

Business Professionals of America is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. Miles BPA students will be joining over 3,000 other conference delegates from across the state in Dallas, Texas, March 1-4, 2017 to compete at the Business Professionals of America 2017 State Leadership Conference.