Veteran’s Corner 2-1-2017

I want to remind retirees who qualify for both Concurrent Retirement and Disability Pay (CRDP) and Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC) they can choose which compensation they prefer to receive during the CRDP/CRSC annual open season is open for the entire month of January 2017. According to federal law, retirees can receive either CRDP or CRSC, but not both. All eligible retirees should have received a CRDP/CRSC Open Season Election Form in the mail, which includes a comparison of the CRDP and CRSC entitlement amounts and information about tax implications. Retirees should return the form only if they wish to make a change from CRDP to CRSC or vice versa. No action is required to keep things the way they are and the current payment will continue uninterrupted. Forms must be postmarked no later than January 31, 2017 and the usual processing time for this change is 30 days. All choices remain in effect unless changed in a subsequent annual open season. For more information contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.