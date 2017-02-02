College Signing Day: Clayton Hagey

On Wednesday, February 1st 2017, it became official. Clayton Hagey will be following in dad, Robert’s, footsteps playing college football. Clayton spent his Senior season at Ballinger after spending the previous two in Brownwood playing for the Lions. After seeing older brother Darius and sister Christina go through the recruiting process years before for football and softball Clayton knew what to expect. He was told that when you find the right place you will know it.

Clayton felt that way on his visit to Angelo State University. He said, “It was my first visit and it felt like home. I really got along with all the other recruits, liked the coaching staff and San Angelo is a great place. I canceled all my other trips and committed to the Rams.”

Clayton would like to thank the coaching staff in Ballinger for their 100% support throughout the season. He would like to thank the community of Ballinger for welcoming him during his Senior year and making it feel like home.

He would also like to give a special thanks to Coach Robert Hagey for not only being his dad, but being his position coach all these years and showing him what it takes to work hard and be a winner.