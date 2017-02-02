Elizabeth “Bettye” Mae Anthony

(November 30, 1926 – January 31, 2017)

Elizabeth “Bettye” Blair Anthony was received into Christ’s embrace late Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Bettye was born on November 30, 1926 in Waco, Texas to Ora Kate and Thomas G. Blair, Sr. She spent her formative years in Alvarado and graduated from Alvarado High School in 1944. She then went on to attend North Texas State University in Denton, Texas, when it was a women’s university. Upon finishing college, she met her husband, H. A. Anthony, whom she married on October 28, 1950 in Cleburne, Texas. Together they had two children –Paula, who resides in Austin, and Melvin, who resides in Ballinger. Shortly after marriage, H.A.’s job as a highway patrolman took them to Sterling City, Texas and then on to Ballinger, Texas. Moving from the Dallas area to West Texas was quite a shock. However, she immediately loved the residents of West Texas and the virtues they held dear, so much so that she called the dry, hot, and dusty plains home for over 60 years. After her children were in school, she began working at The First National Bank of Ballinger. She enjoyed working at the drive-through window where she could catch up on all the gossip with her many regular customers and eventual lifelong friends. She also helped her husband manage several small businesses in the Ballinger area along with the Log Cabin Steak House in San Angelo which they owned from 1966 until it was destroyed by fire in 1972. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who placed the utmost importance on family and friends. Her most prized role in life was undoubtedly that of “Gan Gan” to her five grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and delighted in their many interests and accomplishments. She had a great sense of humor and was always willing to help those who were less fortunate than herself. She enjoyed delivering lunches for Meals on Wheels, working at the Food Pantry, and offering her time and service to the church. She was an expert Bridge player, loved playing dominoes and cards with friends, and enjoyed playing any and all board games with her grandchildren. Bettye and H. A. were both avid outdoorsmen and cherished the countless hunting and fishing trips spent with their children. She was very talented at knitting, crocheting, and tatting beautiful tablecloths among other things. She enjoyed china painting and loved art. Above all else, she loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns, and forgot more about football than most will ever know. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; brother, Thomas G. Blair, Jr. and his wife, Wynelle; brother, Paul Blair; sister, Pauline Blair; and son-in-law, Travis M. Roach, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Anthony Mallios and husband, Jim, of Austin; son, Melvin Anthony and wife, Melissa, of Ballinger; grandchildren, Katelyn Davis and husband, Patrick, of Austin; Travis “Trey” M. Roach, III and wife, Katy, of Dallas; Courtney Roach, of Austin; Laura Anthony, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Katy Anthony, of Indianapolis, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Jack Bear Davis, of Austin; Leonardo Sol Anthony, of Indianapolis; nephew, Robert P. Blair and wife, Rama Pidikiti, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Maedelle Anthony, of Hutto, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Ann Ell Pollard, of Alvarado, Texas; and a host of extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name can be made to Hospice of Ballinger, 112 S. 7th Street, Ballinger, Texas 76821, Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab Center, 2001 N. 6th Street, Ballinger, Texas 76821, the Ninth Street Church of Christ, 1100 N. 9th Street, Ballinger, Texas 76821, or a favorite charity. The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Janie Martinez, Hospice of Ballinger, and the staff at the Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab Center for the love and care they provided during the last few years of her life. Also, many thanks to Pastors Max Pratt and Bobby Broyles for the many countless hours of visiting and praying with Bettye and supporting her spiritual needs. Services will be held at the Ninth Street Church of Christ on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with burial following at Garden of Memories.