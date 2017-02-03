Winters and Ballinger Head Start would like to invite all Elementary, JR High and High School parents along with local residents to the 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair. The resource fair will be in Winters at the school Special Events Center, 603 N Heights St (building is located right across from Winters Admin office). Now is your chance to meet with local organizations from the surrounding areas who are ready to assist families with a wide variety of options. Organizations attending can assist families in buying a house, obtaining health insurance, job placement, family counseling, dental assistance, and so much more. Snacks and drinks will be provided along with door prizes. For more information please contact Ursula Estrada, Winters Head FSW at (325)754-5577 EXT 3127 or Julie Collier, Ballinger Head Start FSW at (325)365-3527 EXT 3058.