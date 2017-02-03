Ballinger Powerlifters compete in San Saba

Ballinger had their first powerlifting meet of the year February 2nd, 2017. Ballinger had sixteen total lifters, 10 on the boys side and 6 girls. There were several standout performances with Divad Briones (275#) and Adrian Pena (165#) with 2nd place meet finishes while Adrian is ranked 2nd in Region 1 for his weight class. Divad is ranked 10th overall in the region in his weight class. Brandon Lancaster and Hunter Wheeler (220#) came in 5th and 6th and their numbers place them 8th and 9th in the Region.

On the girls side the biggest winner of the day was Kaitly Guillen (105#) whose 470 pound 2nd place finish was enough for her to place 12th in the region. There are several others ranked for regional qualification with others within reach. This looks to be a more productive year for Ballinger Powerlifting as opposed to last year that saw only 4 competitors qualify for Regional Competition. Ballinger travels to Brady next Thursday for their following meet.